Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$673,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the research and development of data retrieval technology. It intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to acquire or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction.

