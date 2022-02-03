Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 32,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The stock has a market cap of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at about $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 217.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 433.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

