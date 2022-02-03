Lambda Tops 24 Hour Volume of $971,187.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Lambda has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $971,187.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

