Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGO. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of LGO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 60,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Largo Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

