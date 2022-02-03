Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,576 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.