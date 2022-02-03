Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla stock opened at $898.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,021.04 and a 200 day moving average of $897.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

