Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.79. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.