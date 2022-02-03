LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 1.1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. 5,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.