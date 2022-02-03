Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 70,180 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. SailPoint Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

