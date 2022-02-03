Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

