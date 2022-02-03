LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.75% from the stock’s current price.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $126.78. 10,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

