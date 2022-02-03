Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lendlease Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Shares of LLESY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.