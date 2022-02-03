Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LII stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.15. 462,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,778. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

