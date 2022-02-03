Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.27 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04). 3,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 285,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.49.

Lexington Gold Company Profile (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

