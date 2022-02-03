LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

LIAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of LIAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,759. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.