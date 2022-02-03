Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.49. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

