LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

