Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 83.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

