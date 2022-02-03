Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.