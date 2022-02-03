Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,401. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

