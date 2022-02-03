Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Tops $76.04 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $76.04 million and $16.62 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00114277 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,255,028,727 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

