Litecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $707.90 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.51 billion and $707.90 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $107.97 or 0.00293096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,558,832 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

