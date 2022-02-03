Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $13.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.00. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

