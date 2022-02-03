Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Lowered to $307.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,446. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 20.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.