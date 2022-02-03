LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAO. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

