LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Equities analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

