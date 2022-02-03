Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 33,255 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.