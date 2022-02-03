Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Crown comprises 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.23% of Crown worth $30,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

