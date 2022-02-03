Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $19.09 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $185.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.