Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,182 shares during the quarter. GoodRx makes up approximately 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $41,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

In other news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,118,486 shares of company stock valued at $41,334,503. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

