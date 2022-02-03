Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.84 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $125.50 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

