Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

