Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 1,279,417 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,417 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 26.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

