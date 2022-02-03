Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

