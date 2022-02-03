Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys Shares of 47,000 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

