Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $14,683,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $8,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 571,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

