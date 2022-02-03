Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.07% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

