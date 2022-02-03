Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

