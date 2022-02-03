Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $1.49 Million Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.12% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 131,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE CCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.