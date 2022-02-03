Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $13.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
