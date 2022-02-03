Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $13.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

