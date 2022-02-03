Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $429,510.95 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

