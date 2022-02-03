LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.38. 3,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,780. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.