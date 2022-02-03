M3F Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp accounts for about 1.6% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBTC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $476.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

