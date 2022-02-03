M3F Inc. Takes Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in National Western Life Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $215.53 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market cap of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.