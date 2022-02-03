Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

