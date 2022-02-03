Mackay Shields LLC Has $57.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $235.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $221.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.