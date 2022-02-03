Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 99.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $980.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

