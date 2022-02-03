Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830,961 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.85 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

