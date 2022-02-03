Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 288.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $459.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

