Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25 Million Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 352,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.