Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

